VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan 'lost many jobs' because people said she wasn't funny

Rachel Brosnahan, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Daniele Venturelli | WireImage | Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan claimed her second straight Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series — musical or comedy — Sunday night.

The actress stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1950s Upper West Side housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy after her marriage falls apart, in Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

You wouldn't be able to tell from Brosnahan's performance, but it's the first major comedic role in her career. In fact, stand-up is a skill that "doesn't always come naturally to me," the 28-year-old told Glamour last year, after winning her first Golden Globe.

She added: "I'm laughing [at the fact that] I'm now an award-winning comedic actress. Like, that feels absurd! I spent most of my life being told I wasn't funny. I've lost many jobs because people would say, 'We really liked her, but she's just not funny.'"

Brosnahan received the same feedback so often that "I thought, 'Maybe I should listen to it,'" she told Glamour. "Now I've realized you can continue to learn things, even when you've formed a really solid sense of self."

"Now I've realized you can continue to learn things, even when you've formed a really solid sense of self." -Rachel Brosnahan

It's a smart perspective to develop. After all, the most successful individuals tend to focus on self-education and are continually learning new skills.

Author Thomas Corley, who surveyed hundreds of self-made millionaires and wealthy people, found that most make a conscious effort to learn new personal or professional skills. Nearly 90 percent of respondents, he found, said they devote 30 minutes or more each day to education or self-improvement.

"When you do things that are outside your comfort zone and outside that circle, it causes discomfort," Corley writes in his book "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life." "But each time you engage in a new activity that causes discomfort, you expand your circle; you grow as an individual."

The second season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became available on Amazon Prime in December 2018. The company announced earlier in 2018 that it had renewed the comedy for a third season.

Don't miss: Before winning 'American Idol,' Kelly Clarkson was broke, working at Papa John's and had 'nothing to my name'

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

When actress Debra Messing was broke, here's how she splurged
When actress Debra Messing was broke, here's how she splurged   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...