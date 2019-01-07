Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan 'lost many jobs' because people said she wasn't funny

Rachel Brosnahan claimed her second straight Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series — musical or comedy — Sunday night.

The actress stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1950s Upper West Side housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy after her marriage falls apart, in Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

You wouldn't be able to tell from Brosnahan's performance, but it's the first major comedic role in her career. In fact, stand-up is a skill that "doesn't always come naturally to me," the 28-year-old told Glamour last year, after winning her first Golden Globe.

She added: "I'm laughing [at the fact that] I'm now an award-winning comedic actress. Like, that feels absurd! I spent most of my life being told I wasn't funny. I've lost many jobs because people would say, 'We really liked her, but she's just not funny.'"

Brosnahan received the same feedback so often that "I thought, 'Maybe I should listen to it,'" she told Glamour. "Now I've realized you can continue to learn things, even when you've formed a really solid sense of self."