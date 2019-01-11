This gorgeous island in the Tasman Sea only allows 400 vistors per night: Take a look

If your dream vacation is to fully escape from chaos and crowds, look no further than Lord Howe Island. This exclusive (and beautiful) island only lets in 400 people per night.
Lord Howe Island is located 500 miles off the coast of Sydney, Australia in the turquoise waters of the Tasman Sea. Part of a chain of islands, it was formed by an underwater volcanic eruption seven million years ago, according to National Geographic. It now now consists of caves, volcanic peaks, rock columns and the world's most southern coral reef.