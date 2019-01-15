Netflix is raising prices—here's how it now compares to other streaming services

VISIT CNBC.COM

Streaming service Netflix announced Tuesday that it would be raising prices across all of its plans by 13 to 18 percent.

Netflix's most basic plan will now be $8.99 per month, up from $7.99, while its Standard plan with HD quality, the company's most popular offering, will increase from $10.99 to $12.99, the company says. Its Premium plan will rise to $15.99 from $13.99.

"We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members," a Netflix spokesperson told CNBC Make It in an email.

The new pricing structure will immediately roll out to new customers, while existing subscribers will see the changes implemented over the next three months, Netflix says. The company plans to notify existing members by email, as well as within the Netflix app, 30 days before the new prices are applied.

With the pricing change, it may be worth evaluating the other streaming options that are on the market. Here are 11 of the most popular services, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

CBS All Access

  • "Limited commercial" monthly plan cost: $5.99
  • Commercial-free monthly plan cost: $9.99
  • Free trial period: 7 days

If most of your favorite shows are on CBS, this subscription service could be for you. Users get access to original content, 10,000 episodes on demand and the ability to watch broadcast shows at your convenience.

Hulu

  • Monthly plan cost: $7.99
  • Commercial-free monthly plan cost: $11.99
  • Free trial period: 30 days

As with Netflix, a subscription to Hulu grants you access to thousands of TV shows and movies for streaming. Hulu, a joint venture of Fox, NBCUniversal, and Disney, tends to have a larger collection of current-season TV shows compared to Netflix and a smaller pool of movies.

Hulu's streaming service has ads if you go with the cheapest option. You can opt to go commercial-free, though, and you can also pay to add premium channels like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz.

Amazon Prime Video

  • Monthly plan cost: $8.99
  • Free trial period: 30 days

There are two ways to get Amazon Prime Video: You can pay a monthly rate $8.99 to access Amazon Prime Video as a standalone membership, according to a company spokesperson, or you can sign up for Prime, which costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. That gets you all the benefits of a Prime membership, including access to Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video lets subscribers stream popular movies and TV shows, including originals like "The Man In the High Castle," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Homecoming." Additionally, the platform has thousands of movies and TV shows available to watch anytime, and you can pay to add premium channels to your subscription.

Starz

  • Monthly plan cost: $8.99
  • Free trial period: 7 days

This service allows you direct access to Starz without a cable or satellite package. Through the Starz app, you can watch original programs such as "Outlander" and "American Gods" on the same day that the episodes air live (and sometimes even have early access to them). Starz is also available as an add-on channel to Amazon Prime Video for the same cost.

The service is running a special at the moment: New subscribers only pay $5 per month for the first three months.

Showtime

  • Monthly plan cost: $10.99
  • Free trial period: 7 days

Similar to Starz, Showtime's streaming service gives users access to the channel's original programming, including shows like "Homeland," "Billions" and "Shameless," as well as access to curated movies and programs that change monthly.

App users have the ability to download shows to watch when you're offline, as Netflix users do with certain content.

HBO Now

  • Monthly plan cost: $14.99
  • Free trial period: 7 days

HBO Now is an option for those who don't have cable but want to watch new episodes of shows such as "Game of Thrones," "Big Little Lies," "Westworld" and "True Detective" in real time.

In addition to letting you stream original HBO shows when they air, the subscription grants users access to HBO's back catalog of TV shows and a rotating line-up of popular movies.

Sling TV

  • Monthly plan cost: $25
  • Free trial period: 7 days

A subscription to Sling gets you access to over 20 live TV channels, including ESPN, CNN, Disney Channel, Food Network and HGTV without signing up for cable. There's no additional back catalog of movies or TV shows, however.

Hulu + Live TV

  • Monthly plan cost: $39.99
  • Commercial-free monthly plan cost: $43.99
  • Free trial period: 7 days

Hulu + Live TV is the company's answer to cable. With this subscription, you get access to Hulu's library of streaming content, as well as 60 live TV channels and on-demand channels, including news and sports. Plus, if you create an individualized profile, you'll get the option to save up to 50 hours of content on Hulu's Cloud DVR service.

DirecTV Now

  • Monthly plan cost: $40
  • Free trial period: 7 days

Get DirecTV without the satellite. This subscription gives you access to 65 live channels, including sports. The options are pretty much your basic cable package, though, so no Starz or HBO.

YouTube TV

  • Monthly plan cost: $40
  • Free trial period: 5 days

YouTube rolled out its cord-cutting option in 2017 and offers 60 live TV networks. A monthly subscription allows for six accounts per household, which you can customize so that you get notifications when your show is on. Plus, you get unlimited cloud storage for DVR.

fuboTV

  • Monthly plan cost: $44.99
  • Free trial period: 7 days

This streaming service offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including various premium sports channels such as NFL Network, NBA TV, Big Ten Network and Fox Sports. The service offers other cable channels as well, including A&E, E!, FX, Cartoon Network and Hallmark Channel.

Play Station Vue

  • Monthly plan cost: $44.99
  • Free trial period: 5 days

A subscription for Play Station Vue's cheapest plan, Access, starts at $44.99 a month, but it is running a special for a limited time where the Core package is $29.99 for the first month. Users get access to local broadcast channels, as well as cable favorites like the Disney channel, ESPN, AMC and HGTV.

Whether you're looking to switch away from Netflix after the rate hike, or you want to get access to more TV shows and movies, you have more options than ever. Disney and NBC have recently announced plans to launch their own streaming services in the coming months, too.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of CNBC parent company NBCUniversal.

