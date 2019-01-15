Netflix is raising prices—here's how it now compares to other streaming services

Streaming service Netflix announced Tuesday that it would be raising prices across all of its plans by 13 to 18 percent.

Netflix's most basic plan will now be $8.99 per month, up from $7.99, while its Standard plan with HD quality, the company's most popular offering, will increase from $10.99 to $12.99, the company says. Its Premium plan will rise to $15.99 from $13.99.

"We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members," a Netflix spokesperson told CNBC Make It in an email.

The new pricing structure will immediately roll out to new customers, while existing subscribers will see the changes implemented over the next three months, Netflix says. The company plans to notify existing members by email, as well as within the Netflix app, 30 days before the new prices are applied.

