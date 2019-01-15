Facebook co-founder helps give 20 struggling moms in Mississippi $1,000 a month free cash

Of course, there are objections to the idea of a universal basic income: namely that it is expensive and will remove motivation to work.

Because the program is new, Nyandoro knows it is a risk.

"Nothing quite like it has ever been tried before, and we do not have data and numbers to prove to funders this model will work. But what we do have are the stories and words of our families who have told us this is what they need, and we believe them," Nyandoro writes.

For example, recipient LaKeshia Jones, a mom of four, who works as a nanny with unpredictable hours, says the money can offer security for her family.

"For the most part, I want to save it, so I know I will have money when I need it," Jones told Rewire.News. "I'll be able to pay the bills on time and not have to get extensions. In the future I know the kids want to start doing more things at school and I'll be able to pay for that. I'll be able to pay for a tutor for my son. It's going to help a lot."

But not all moms felt that way. Out of 110 women eligible for the cash payment, only 37 entered the lottery, NBC Left Field reported. That's in part because the increase income would mean a decrease in benefits from other federal subsidy programs.

"The reality is in this country it is virtually impossible to exit poverty. And that is because all of our benefits are punitive. So whenever you have an increase in income, your benefits automatically decrease," Nyandoro says to NBC Left Field.

What is really changing for these women living in extreme poverty who have opted to take part in the program is they are able to decide what to do with the cash. Fundamental to the idea of universal basic income is the idea that individuals know what they need and will make the best decisions for themselves and their family.

"We believe all people have the strength and capacity to be the authors of their own lives," Nyandoro writes in the Clarion Ledger. So The Magnolia Mother's Trust seeks "to continue the story of dignity, empowerment and collaboration that also defines Mississippi."

See also:

Facebook co-founder's new $10 million initiative to test if cash handouts will help fix America

This California city's 27-year-old mayor will give residents $500 free cash per month

Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is giving this New Hampshire mom $1,000 a month to show cash handouts work