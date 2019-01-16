Clemson Tigers get invite to Michelin-starred restaurant to make up for Trump's fast food spread

President Donald Trump's White House fast food feast for reigning college football champions, the Clemson University Tigers, ignited a social media storm on Monday. Flurries of tweets and memes poked fun of the spread, which consisted of a reported $3,000 worth of McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King burgers; Fillet O Fish sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, Domino's pizza and a few salads, all in their paper and plastic packaging, but served on silver platters.

Now, some of the country's culinary elite and even a celebrity are inviting the players for a better celebratory dinner that doesn't involve takeout or ketchup packets.

On Tuesday night, Nick Kokonas, co-owner of Alinea in Chicago, which has three Michelin stars and is consistently named one of the world's best restaurants, tweeted "I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be." He said that he was not joking and tagged the Clemson Tigers.

Kokonas told the Chicago Tribune that the meal would likely celebrate the school's South Carolina roots and wouldn't be "hoity-toity."

"What it's really about is tying back to something special for them," he told the Tribune. "I imagine we'd have some heritage South Carolina cooking. I bet we have some spirits from the late 19th century that ties to the founding of the university."

The meal would start at Roister, another more casual Chicago restaurant owned by Alinea Group.

"We know how to do it appropriately for the appropriate occasion, like maybe four or five suckling pigs roasted properly, and the Roister fried chicken," he said. "Then it would be nice to put them all on a bus and take them over to Alinea for a couple of signature desserts."

"We're not billionaires but we can afford to do it the right way," Koknas told the Chicago Tribune.