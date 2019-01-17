Suze Orman: Don't take out this kind of loan, even in an emergency like the shutdown

The 800,000 federal employees being asked to work without pay or to stay home during the record-setting government shutdown are feeling the effects: So far, each of them has missed more than $5,000 in wages on average, the New York Times reports.

For many workers, this is "an emergency situation," says personal finance expert Suze Orman. That's why she's giving those affected permission to consider breaking a key money rule and borrowing from a retirement account.

But no matter how cash-strapped you may feel, there's one option she implores you to keep off-limits: a payday loan.

"I am begging all of you, do not take a payday loan out," she said on a special episode of her podcast "Women and Money" for federal employees affected by the shutdown. "Please don't do it. If you do it, it will be the biggest mistake you have ever made."