Nearly two weeks into a partial government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed or working without pay.

That's longer than most can get by without income, considering that over three-quarters of all full-time workers are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a report from CareerBuilder.

From personal loans to credit card advances, there are a number of ways to access cash to bridge the gap. But not all types of borrowing are created equal.

Here are some of the best and worst loans out there.