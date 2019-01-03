In some cases, financial institutions that cater to federal workers and members of the military are offering furlough relief loans to help affected workers stay afloat in the short term.
For example, the Congressional Federal Credit Union has a relief line of credit with an initial rate of 0 percent for 60 days. After that, the rate on the remaining balance is 4 percent.
The Navy Federal Credit Union is also offering loans of up to $6,000 at 0 percent with no fees and no credit check to federal government employees and contractors for 60 days or until any back pay is made, whichever comes first.
And the USAA, a financial services firm that specializes in customers with a military connection, is offering a one-time, 12-month personal loan with an interest rate of 0.01 percent. That offer is only available to eligible members who are in the Coast Guard or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Corps and who have experienced an interruption in their federal pay because of the shutdown.
Meanwhile, if your income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown and you've been hit with an overdraft or insufficient funds fee, some big banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Chase, are offering to waive those charges for now.
Further, mortgage, loan and credit consumers may qualify for forbearance or other payment assistance programs, depending on each individual's circumstances.
