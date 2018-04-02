Homeowners are sitting on $5.4 trillion in ready cash, the most ever

Rising home values are making homeowners richer, a lot richer. Whether they choose to use it or not, the amount of equity today's homeowners are able to tap is at the highest level on record, according to a new report from Black Knight.

Over the course of 2017, the amount of money a borrower can take out of a home while still leaving 20 percent in it, which is what most lenders require, rose by $735 billion, the largest annual increase by dollar value on record. The brought the collective amount of so-called "tappable" equity to $5.4 trillion, which is 10 percent more than at the pre-recession peak in 2005.

Unlike during the last peak, homeowners today are far more conservative and lenders are stricter. Last year, even with record equity, homeowners took out only $262 billion via cash-out refinances or home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs. While that is another post-recession peak in dollars, it is less than 1.25 percent of all available equity, a four-year low.

More than half of borrowers who withdrew equity last year used cash-out refinances, thanks to near record-low interest rates. That is likely to change this year, given higher rates. Three quarters of borrowers today with tappable equity have interest rates lower than the current rate, so will likely used second loans, HELOCs, instead.

"While rising rates tend to dampen utilization of equity in general, the market is poised for a strong shift toward HELOCs, as they allow borrowers to take advantage of growing equity while holding on to historically low first-lien interest rates," said Ben Graboske, executive vice president of Black Knight Data & Analytics. "Over half of all tappable equity – approximately $2.8 trillion – is held by borrowers with credit scores of 760 or higher and first-lien interest rates below today's prevailing rate, which creates a large pocket of low-risk HELOC candidates."

As with everything in real estate, the amount of homeowner equity varies dramatically depending on location. It is highly concentrated in the high-priced state of California. In fact, 39 percent of the nation's total tappable equity is there. Seattle and Las Vegas, which have seen huge home price jumps, have seen huge equity jumps as well.