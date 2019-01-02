He can't pick up his insulin because of the government shutdown. How workers are hurting

As a result of the partial government shutdown, Leo, a tax examiner for the IRS in Ohio, has been out of work for 10 days now.

He cannot pick up his more than $200 insulin prescription because he doesn't know when his next pay check will come.

"I have to save every penny right now," said Leo, who asked to use his middle name only because he's not permitted to speak about his job with the media.

If the stalemate in Washington perists, he expects to rely on his credit card to get by.

"But will the government pay the interest I accrue?" he said.

Adding to Leo's frustration is the executive order President Donald Trump issued on Friday that froze federal workers' salaries for 2019.