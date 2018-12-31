How much are you willing to shell out in the hopes of making your New Year's resolution stick?
New survey data from software maker Quicken found that 56 percent of people who make New Year's resolutions spend money to stay on track – often hundreds or even thousands of dollars. (See chart below.) The company polled 1,036 adults in late December.
The potential payoff: Consumers in the poll who had invested in their resolutions were 25 percent more likely to have stuck with them for a year or more, said Aimee Young, chief marketing officer for Quicken.