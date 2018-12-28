Getting close to retirement? Here are six key considerations

If you're getting close to putting full-time work behind you, make sure you give the financial implications of that step more than just a passing once-over.

Whether you're viewing the next phase as retirement, semi-retirement or an unknown adventure, the transition is prone to delivering surprises if you don't explore how your decisions going forward will affect your bottom line.

And while some people might have spent decades saving and planning for retirement, others might be crossing their fingers or have yet to give real thought to their transition away from 40-hour (or more) work weeks.