Your Social Security check will get a 2.8% boost in 2019

Retirees who are collecting Social Security retirement benefits have reason to cheer: Your Social Security checks will be larger next year.

The Social Security Administration announced that the cost-of-living adjustment for 2019 will be 2.8 percent.

That is in line with the 2.8 percent increase the Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan organization, predicted last month.

Each year, the Social Security Administration assesses whether there should be an adjustment to benefits, so that their purchasing power keeps up with inflation. The agency uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, CPI-W, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This year's increase marks the biggest hike since 2012, when the cost-of-living adjustment was 3.6 percent.

Retirees do not always get a raise. In 2016, 2011 and 2010 the cost-of-living adjustment was zero.