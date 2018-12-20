Even with stocks careening toward bear market territory, default advice from many money experts is often to do nothing.

However, in the face of some serious market volatility, it might prove helpful to turn your attention to your own timeline.

"If you have 40 years left to invest, a bear market right now is just noise and should be ignored; in fact, often celebrated," said Doug Bellfy, a certified financial planner at Synergy Financial Planning in South Glastonbury, Connecticut.

On the other hand, Bellfy said, "a stock market crash that starts the day after you retire can cause a permanent lifestyle impact if all your money is invested there."

Here's how you should react and plan for the drops ahead, by age.