Across the world, people today are living longer. People in Spain will live for 86 years on average, slightly higher than Singapore and Switzerland's 85 years, according to a recent study. But what if we could live to 100 years?

After spending a decade researching how to live and work in the age of longevity, I found that this will be a reality for many of us -- and soon, 70 will be the new 60. A long life presents many exciting possibilities: more hours to be spent, more opportunities to be grasped and more identities to be explored. Indeed, this will have major implications on how we manage our work lives.

Many of us have been raised on the traditions of a "three-stage" working life:

Full-time education Full-time work Full-time retirement

But as we live longer, it's becoming clear that a three-stage life can feel uncomfortable and no longer fit for purpose. Already, by the end of a traditional 40-year career, the skills and knowledge built at the start are substantially eroded. Imagine this erosion over a working life that spans 50 or 60 years.