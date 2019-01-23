This is the worst place to live in America to pay down debt

Paying down debt is tough. Where you live can make it even more difficult.

Across the U.S., there are several cities where conditions make it particularly tough to pay down debt. LendingTree analyzed data in 50 of the biggest metro areas in America to identify the worst, using a number of factors that can make it harder for locals to get out of the red.

Specifically, LendingTree looked at each city's average credit utilization rate (the share of their available credit that individuals use), which experts recommend should be less than 30 percent. It also took into account housing costs in relation to income, unemployment rates and cost of living generally. That's because having to pay a lot for rent or your mortgage can keep you from being able to free up funds to pay off loans.

The city that scored the worst in LendingTree's analysis is Riverside, California, near San Bernardino and Los Angeles.