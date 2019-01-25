10-year-old's science fair project concludes Tom Brady 'is a cheater' and wins first prize

When science fair time comes around, fourth graders tend to take on modest projects: They compare plant fertilizers, for example, or construct paper mache volcanoes. Ace Davis, a 10-year old from Lexington, Kentucky, is more ambitious. He set out to determine whether New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP, didn't play fair.

For the project, Davis concluded that yes, "Tom Brady is indeed a cheater."

The fourth-grader's take on the infamous "Deflategate" scandal earned him a first-place prize, according to his dad, Christopher Davis, who posted pictures of the project on Facebook.

"He's not a big fan of school," Ace's dad told CBS News. The project "was just an attempt to get him interested and excited."

Now, though, he writes, Ace Davis "is moving on to district."