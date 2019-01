Overwhelmed at work? If so, you're in good company. Even high performers can become paralyzed by competing priorities and the impossible desire to do their best at every task.

But if you find yourself in this position, it's time to take control, says leadership coach and former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink.

"When I start to feel that, I want to get that control back." Willink tells CNBC Make It. "So what I do is I go on the attack."

To get back on track, Willink suggests these three steps.