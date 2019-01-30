33-year-old self-made multimillionaire: Here's how to achieve extreme success

In his mid-20s, Sam Altman sold the Silicon Valley start-up he founded for $43.4 million. Now Altman is famous for being a partner at legendary start-up shop Y Combinator, which has funded start-ups (including the likes of Aribnb and Dropbox) that are now worth a combined total of over $100 billion.

On Thursday, Altman revealed how to achieve such extreme success in blog post called "How To Be Successful." It's been viewed more than 200,000 times, according to Altman's site, and he calls it "one of the most important things I've ever written."

"I've observed thousands of founders and thought a lot about what it takes to make a huge amount of money or to create something important. Usually, people start off wanting the former and end up wanting the latter," Altman writes. "Everything here is easier to do once you've already reached a baseline degree of success (through privilege or effort) and want to put in the work to turn that into outlier success. But much of it applies to anyone."

Here are seven pieces of advice from Altman on how to be extraordinarily successful.