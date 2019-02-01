"Robots will be able to do everything better than us. ... I mean all of us," said Elon Musk in 2017.

It is too early to know whether Musk is right, but, as GeekWire points out, a handful of Super Bowl commercials are trying to make humans feel a little better about the abilities of our robot counterparts.

An ad for Michelob Ultra set to run Super Bowl Sunday starts with human runners being left in the dust by a running robot, flesh and blood golfers shocked by a golfing robot, live boxers startled by a robot boxer's strength and people in a spin class who can't keep up with their robot teacher.

But then...cut to a titanium robot sadly peering in the window of a bar while humans enjoy beer and each other's company.