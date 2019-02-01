Here's why congresswomen are being urged to wear white to Trump's State of the Union address

The House Democratic Women's Working Group is urging congresswomen of both parties to don white, a symbol of the women's suffrage movement, for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The group is led by Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida and includes all Democratic women House members. Its mission is to fight for women's rights, including equal pay, paid family leave and affordable healthcare. Frankel tweeted that she was "looking forward to wearing suffragette white" to "honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!"

Female politicians have often worn white to amplify feminist messages and pay homage to the suffrage movement. Along with gold and purple, white was an official color of the National Women's Party.

"The colors adopted by the union are purple, white and gold, selected for the significance they bear in the work the union has undertaken...White, the emblem of purity, symbolizes the quality of our purpose," said an early mission statement for the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage.

Hillary Clinton wore a neatly tailored white pantsuit when she accepted the Democratic Party's nomination in 2016. On election day, female voters wore white as part of the social media movement #WearWhiteToVote to honor the women who fought for voting rights.