4 ways to shop at Costco without a membership that could save you money

More than 94 million members pay so they can buy in bulk and access Costco's best products and deals. But there are several ways to benefit without paying to join.

Unless you're going shopping alongside a member, you typically need your own paid annual membership, a basic version of which costs $60. Costco also offers a Gold Star Executive Membership that costs $120 a year and offers a 2 percent cashback reward up to $1,000.

Is a membership worth it? Generally, it would be, if you spend at least $600 a year there, Joanie Demer, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, tells CNBC Make It. Other experts suggest that it could make sense if you have kids, pets, prescriptions and/or a car.

Or consider trying out these hacks that could help you skip the membership and still some save money.