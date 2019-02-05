In December, Vitaminwater announced that it would pay one contestant $100,000 if they're able to give up smartphones and tablets for a year. I was immediately intrigued.

"I could do that," I thought. How hard could it be to stop scrolling? I already wanted to cut down on the amount of time I spent mindlessly staring at my phone — I might as well go cold turkey.

So I decided to try a version of the challenge. For one week in January, I replaced my smartphone with a basic flip phone. In an attempt to live by Vitaminwater's ruIes, I only used it for simple functions, such as calls and texts. I didn't enable its email function or use it to surf the internet. And though I was allowed to use both my desktop computer and my laptop, I had to say goodbye to my Kindle Fire.

In some ways, being partially off the grid was heaven. But by the end of the challenge, I couldn't wait to have my iPhone back.

Here's what it was like to give up my smartphone for a week.