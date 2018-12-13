Vitaminwater is offering $100,000 if you can stay off smartphones for a year

Could you actually ditch your smartphone for a year? Vitaminwater wants to find out, and it's willing to part with $100,000 if someone can rise to the challenge.

To enter the contest, you need to submit a post on Twitter or Instagram (so, yes, perhaps using a smartphone), including the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest, and outlining what you'd do if you couldn't swipe or scroll for a year. The deadline to enter is January 8, 2019.

The company will select a contestant around January 22, according to the contest rules, and give them a 1996-era cell phone. For the next year, if you get chosen, you can't use any smartphones or tablets at all, even those belonging to other people, but you can use laptops and desktop computers. Devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo are OK too.

If you can go a full year carrying around something like what Cher used in the iconic teen comedy "Clueless," you'll win $100,000. If you last six months, you get $10,000.

Oh, and Vitaminwater will be verifying your honesty. Before receiving the money, the contestant will need to submit to a lie-detector test.

Vitaminwater likes challenging monotony, Natalia Suarez, the company's associate brand manager, tells CNBC Make It. "We don't think there's anything more boring than mindlessly scrolling through your phone, and this is an opportunity to take that stance against routine and give someone $100,000 to do something uniquely awesome with their time," she says.