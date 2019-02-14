This millennial will give up a smartphone for a year to win $100,000 in the Vitaminwater challenge

Could you live without your smartphone for a year? A filmmaker and YA fantasy author from New York is about to try in an effort to win $100,000.

Vitaminwater launched a contest in December, offering one contestant the opportunity to end up with six figures should he or she be able to go a full year without engaging with a smartphone or tablet.

After sorting through over 100,000 entries submitted on Twitter and Instagram detailing how they would approach the challenge, Vitaminwater named the company's chosen candidate on Friday.

Elana Mugdan, 30, submitted an infomercial-style video on Twitter that impressed the judges with its unique approach and humor. "She stood out for her originality and creative take on our challenge," says Natalia Suarez, associate brand manager at Coca-Cola (Vitaminwater's parent company).

Mugdan is trading in her iPhone 5S for a Kyocera flip phone provided by Vitaminwater. For the next year, she can't use any smartphones or tablets at all, even those belonging to other people. She will be able to use laptops and desktop computers. Devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo are OK, too, as long as they're not hooked up to a smartphone.

Getting picked to compete came as an absolute surprise to Mugdan. "I really thought that I was a good fit for it, but this was the kind of thing I never expected that I would actually win," Mugdan tells CNBC Make It.

"At first I was in shock [when they called me]. I'm kind of an anxious person, so I was having a panic attack," she says. But shock quickly turned to anticipation, and now she feels she's up for the challenge.