Trump administration rolls back payday loan protections, which could affect millions of young people

Payday loans are loans of typically $500 that you can get in most states by walking into a store with a valid ID, proof of income and a bank account. In recent years, lenders have even made them available online. The repayment process is the same: the balance of the loan, along with the "finance charge" (service fees and interest), is typically due two weeks later, on your next payday.

These loans can be extremely risky because they're expensive: The national average annual percentage rate (APR) for a payday loan is almost 400 percent. That's over 20 times the average credit card interest rate.

And often, borrowers can't pay back the loan right away. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that nearly 1 in 4 payday loans are re-borrowed nine times or more, while Pew found it generally takes borrowers roughly five months to pay off the loans — and costs them an average of $520 in finance charges. That's on top of the amount of the original loan.

"Payday lenders have a predatory business model where they profit while families are plunged into an unaffordable debt trap of loans at rates that reach 400 percent APR or higher," says Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center.

Personal finance expert Suze Orman recently railed against these loans, saying even federal employees affected by the record-breaking partial government shutdown should avoid them.

"I am begging all of you, do not take a payday loan out," she said on a special episode of her podcast "Women and Money" for federal employees affected by the shutdown. "Please don't do it. If you do it, it will be the biggest mistake you have ever made."