If getting paid to drive supercars and stay on private islands sounds like fun, your dream job officially exists. And the £75,000 (roughly $97,000) a year salary isn't too shabby either.

Hush Hush — a London-based online marketplace of luxury goods, services and brands that has earned itself the nickname 'Amazon for millionaires' — is hiring a full-time luxury product tester to review items for style, comfort, performance and suitability before they're put up for sale to the public.

What kind of things will you be testing? Hush Hush launched in January with over 200,000 items including everything from property to supercars to jets, according to a report in the Telegraph. Currently on its site are $47 million yachts, a $4.5 million Ferrari FF-K Evo, an $87 million private island in Key Largo, Florida and a $55 million Graff Hallucination watch that features 110 carats of rare, multi-colored diamonds.

Requirements for what the company deems as "the world's best job" include a passion for travel, art and fashion and a keen eye for detail and appreciation for the "finer things in life." You should also be discrete, sociable and eloquent, the job listing states.

Hush Hush features a plethora of products across a number of categories, including aircraft, cars, fashion and furniture.

While you don't have to be based in the United Kingdom for the job, a representative for Hush Hush does tell CNBC Make It that interviews will be held in London, and interested candidates will have to make their own way there. The team hopes to fill the position by the end of February, but it is dependent on whether they find the right candidate. While the minimum age for the role is 18, Hush Hush is looking for someone with the best experience and skill set for the job.

You can apply for the job online here.

Don't miss: Dream job alert: Be a ski gear tester for $30 an hour and a free trip to Sweden

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!