Tennis star Maria Sharapova opens up about money, including how she refuses to splurge

Growing up with very little has influenced how she manages her millions today, she tells CNBC Make It. Despite her success on the court, she plans for the future as if her tennis career could end tomorrow. That's part of the reason she launched her candy company, Sugarpova, in 2012, with the long-term goal of building it into a lifestyle brand after leaving tennis.

"When you're young and you're successful and you're doing well and things are automatic for you in your life, you tend to think that that will continue for years on end," says Sharapova, who overcame a serious shoulder injury in 2008. "It's important to also be realistic about what can happen tomorrow; about injuries; about someone leaving your company; about another company coming in and being a competitor of yours."

The self-made millionaire has also realized that "money ultimately doesn't bring you the happiness that people from the outside might see," she says. "Of course, it allows you to buy more materialistic products, but all of those things are very temporary."

Sharapova sat down with Make It to discuss who taught her about money, what she refuses to splurge on and more.

CNBC Make It: What is your first money memory?

Maria Sharapova: It must have been when my mom handed over a stuffed rabbit animal at a New Year's Eve party and told me not to tell my father because it was pricier than what he would have wanted to spend on a gift.

Who taught you about money?

Probably my parents. They were very influential in the decisions that I made from a very young age and I think that was a very great thing.

How much was your first allowance?

I don't think it was more than like $5 or $6 a week, if that.