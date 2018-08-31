Maria Sharapova came to the US with $700—here's what she bought with her first big paycheck

Before Maria Sharapova started earning millions, she and her family had little to nothing: When she and her dad moved from Russia to the U.S. to develop her tennis, they arrived with just $700.

While the rising star trained all day at Nick Bollettieri's tennis academy, her dad worked multiple low-wage jobs to cover rent, necessities and tennis lessons. They shared a pull-out couch in a small $250-a-month apartment and she wore hand-me-down tennis clothes from other girls at the academy.

A decade after moving to the States, at age 17, Sharapova won Wimbledon. The win came with a check for £560,500, the most money the teenager had ever seen.