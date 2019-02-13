Actress Melanie Griffith is selling her $4.3 million log cabin mansion in Aspen, Colorado.
The secluded two-acre property is perched on the backside of Aspen Mountain.
"It's one thing to have your property in Aspen – it's another to have one in this kind of location where you can ski, snowmobile, dirt bike and mountain bike into," says Coldwell Banker broker Carrie Wells, who has the listing. "It's a year-round getaway."
Take a look inside.
The log cabin mansion is 7,400 square feet.
Griffith and her ex-husband Antonio Banderas purchased the home in 2002. "It's currently owned by Melanie, and this is where they came as a family to enjoy both winter and summer," Wells tells CNBC.
The home's great room has floor-to-ceiling windows and a giant stone fireplace as its focal point.
"Melanie decorated the house," Wells tells CNBC. "She describes the look as 'funky elegant.'"
Built in 1994, the estate has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a master suite.
On the home's lower level is the childhood bedroom of "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson — the daughter of Griffith and her second husband, actor Don Johnson.
According to Wells, a previous owner used the bedroom as a ceramic studio, and "many of tiles in the house were made in that space."
There's also a billiard room...
...and a wine cellar that can hold 9,000 bottles. (Fully stocked that's enough wine to have a different bottle every day for nearly 25 years!)
Today, Griffith and her family are spending more time in L.A. and less time in Aspen, so the Academy Award nominee is looking to sell.
"As much as she loves coming to Aspen and will continue to do so, her children are older now and they're just not able to come and vacation here," says Wells.
Griffith dropped the home's price by more than $500,000 last year, to just under $4.3 million, according to Coldwell Banker.
