Melanie Griffith's $4.3 million Aspen log cabin mansion has a 9,000-bottle wine cellar — take a look inside

Inside Melanie Griffith's $4.3 million Aspen estate
Actress Melanie Griffith is selling her $4.3 million log cabin mansion in Aspen, Colorado.

Front door
Coldwell Banker
The secluded two-acre property is perched on the backside of Aspen Mountain.

Melanie Griffith's secluded estate is nestled on the backside of Aspen Mountain.
Coldwell Banker
"It's one thing to have your property in Aspen – it's another to have one in this kind of location where you can ski, snowmobile, dirt bike and mountain bike into," says Coldwell Banker broker Carrie Wells, who has the listing. "It's a year-round getaway."

Take a look inside.

The log cabin mansion is 7,400 square feet.

Great room
Coldwell Banker
Griffith and her ex-husband Antonio Banderas purchased the home in 2002. "It's currently owned by Melanie, and this is where they came as a family to enjoy both winter and summer," Wells tells CNBC.

Actors Melanie Griffith (L) and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood & Highland Centre on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Dan MacMedan | Getty Images
The home's great room has floor-to-ceiling windows and a giant stone fireplace as its focal point.

Great room fireplace
Coldwell Banker
"Melanie decorated the house," Wells tells CNBC. "She describes the look as 'funky elegant.'"

Kitchen
Coldwell Banker
Built in 1994, the estate has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a master suite.

Master bedroom
Coldwell Banker
On the home's lower level is the childhood bedroom of "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson — the daughter of Griffith and her second husband, actor Don Johnson.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson arrive at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Gregg DeGuire | WireImage | Getty Images
According to Wells, a previous owner used the bedroom as a ceramic studio, and "many of tiles in the house were made in that space."

Dakota Johnson''s bedroom
Coldwell Banker
There's also a billiard room...

Pool table
Coldwell Banker
...and a wine cellar that can hold 9,000 bottles. (Fully stocked that's enough wine to have a different bottle every day for nearly 25 years!)

Wine cellar
Coldwell Banker
Today, Griffith and her family are spending more time in L.A. and less time in Aspen, so the Academy Award nominee is looking to sell.

Views from the back patio
Coldwell Banker
"As much as she loves coming to Aspen and will continue to do so, her children are older now and they're just not able to come and vacation here," says Wells.

Griffith dropped the home's price by more than $500,000 last year, to just under $4.3 million, according to Coldwell Banker.

Christopher DiLella is a segment producer for CNBC's specials unit, covering luxury lifestyle and real estate. He works on the prime time CNBC TV show "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

