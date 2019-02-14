When Barney Swan walked out of a meeting with NASA in 2016, he felt frustrated.

The then-23-year-old and a handful of colleagues had just partaken in a presentation highlighting the destructive impact Antarctica's collapsing ice shelves are having on the planet.

"It was terrifying, actually terrifying," Swan said, recalling that meeting during a UN-partnered sustainability conference in in Singapore in January.

"(Antarctica has) 90 percent of the world's ice, 70 percent of the world's freshwater is locked within that ice," he said. "That place has the capacity alone to raise our sea level 20 feet, globally."

"I walked out of that meeting with NASA feeling almost disabled," said Swan.

But he didn't let the experience deter him. Instead, Swan decided to do something about it: He teamed up with his father, Robert Swan — the first man to ski to both the South Pole and the North Pole in the late 1980s — and set out on an epic journey to prove that sustainability can be achieved on a large scale.