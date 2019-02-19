Why Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, wouldn't hire Elon Musk

"Of course, I want the guy who understands his limitations instead of the guy who doesn't," Munger said. "On the other hand, I've learned something terribly important in life … never underestimate the man who overestimates himself. These weird guys who overestimate themselves occasionally knock it right out of the park."

So, while it's important not to discount someone like Musk, who frequently sets goals others view as impossible, Munger believes it's less of a risk to surround himself with people who know their limits.

"I don't want my personal life to be [around] a bunch of guys who are living in a state of delusion, who happen occasionally to win big," Munger told Daily Journal's shareholders. "I want the prudent person."

Tesla did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Munger's position is not at all surprising coming from a 95-year-old investor who values stability and has made billions of dollars, mostly through seeking out relatively safe, long-term investments. Munger, and Buffett for that matter, did not get wealthy by taking the sort of risks that have made Musk famous, from betting that Tesla could compete with giant auto manufacturers to building an aerospace company SpaceX with the goal of transporting humans to Mars.

But Munger has had nice things to say about Musk in the past. Last year, Munger told Yahoo Finance that Musk "is bold and brilliant, and he swings for the fences."

"People like that get some remarkable results," Munger continued. "Sometimes they get some quick failures. I haven't the faintest idea how Elon Musk will turn out, but he has a considerable chance of success and considerable chance of failure. He seems to like it that way."

