Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger haven't had a fight in 60 years — here's why

Warren Buffett has been working with his long-time friend and business partner, Charlie Munger, for over 40 years. The two men have experienced unparalleled success together, building an investment business with more than $736 billion in assets. And, perhaps even more impressively, they've never had one argument.
"We've never had an argument in the entire time we've known each other, which is almost 60 years," Buffett said of Munger in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" in 2018.
Munger, who is Buffett's right-hand man in his role as the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (Buffett is the chairman and CEO), has known the billionaire investor since 1959. The two men have worked together since 1978, when Munger left his own investment practice to join Berkshire Hathaway. More than a decade earlier, Buffett had convinced Munger to leave his law practice (Munger co-founded the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson), because "it didn't use his full talents," Buffett told CNBC.
Buffett and Munger both grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, (hence Buffett's nickname, the "Oracle of Omaha") where they both worked at a grocery store owned by Buffett's grandfather, though they did not work there at the same time. They didn't get to know one another until a mutual acquaintance brought them together, when Munger was 35 and Buffett was 29. The two men had dinner together and quickly bonded.