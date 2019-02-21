How this 18-year-old became the youngest junior partner ever at one global investment firm

In 2018, Rishi Bagaria was promoted from analyst to junior partner and director at Thessalus Capital.

That's impressive considering that he was only 17-years-old at the time, making him the youngest person to ever to make partner at the biotech and healthcare investment firm. (An investment company takes money from clients and invests it in companies in an effort to make a profit. Investors collectively share in the profits or losses.)

Bagaria started working as an analyst at Thessalus Capital, which was founded by his older brother and family friends, in 2015, when he was a 15-year-old eighth grader.

Mitchell Ng, who is managing director at the firm, calls Bagaria a "rising star in the investment world."

Perhaps a "shooting star" would be more apt. Bagaria's rise to success has been remarkably quick — and he isn't even out of high school yet. Today, at 18, Rishi Bagaria takes five honors classes at The Lawrenceville School in N.J., is president of the both the investment and debate clubs at his high school, co-editor of a student magazine and an award-winning member of Model United Nations. He also likes to play golf, work out, hang out with his friends, play board games and watch Indian movies with his family.