By the age of 30, Grant Sabatier had earned over $1 million through a combination of reducing his spending and boosting his income. Today, at 34, Sabatier is the founder of Millennial Money and author of "Financial Freedom: A Proven Path to All the Money You Will Ever Need."

In addition to negotiating his marketing job salary, which started at $50,000, Sabatier worked up to 13 side hustles at a time to bring in more income, doing everything from flipping domain names to buying and selling Volkswagen campers.

And rather than sticking to a strict budget, Sabatier chose to minimize his biggest expenses without worrying about smaller costs, such as a cup of coffee or drinks with friends.

"Budgets are the worst," he tells CNBC Make It. "In fact, I think budgets are the No. 1 thing holding back most people from saving and making as much money as possible."

That's because budgets typically focus on the nitty-gritty of where you can cut back and what you can give up.

"They reinforce a scarcity mindset," explains Sabatier, because "the entire personal finance industry tells you that you need to cut out your latte or that glass of wine or the manicure that you get on a Wednesday night to de-stress after work. But it's often those small things that make us the happiest."

Sabatier says it's not worth it to sweat minor expenses: "$5 or $10 or $20 or even $100 here or there — it's not going to make or break you."