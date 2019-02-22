Mark Cuban, Scott Galloway, Mike Rowe all agree 'following your passion' is totally bogus advice

"You've got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work," Steve Jobs, the iconic co-founder of Apple, in his commencement address to Stanford in 2005.

"And the only way to do great work is to love what you do," he continued. "If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it. And, like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on. So keep looking until you find it. Don't settle."

It's compelling advice from an absolutely legendary entrepreneur and businessman.