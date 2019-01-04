Mark Cuban on buying the Mavs: 'I did it because I love basketball'

It's been 19 years since billionaire Mark Cuban bought NBA team the Dallas Mavericks.

For $280 million, Cuban became the majority stakeholder in the professional Texas basketball team in 2000, and his motives had nothing to with money.

"Never crossed my mind as an investment. I did it because I love basketball," Cuban, 60, tells CNBC Make It on Friday.

Indeed, the star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently shared a 10-minute clip of interviews he did at the time.

"I love the Mavericks," he says in a 2000 interview. "I am just a huge Mavericks fan. And I have just been blessed and put in a position where I can contribute."

He was all in: "This is a business, but it is a business that I am willing to commit as much money as it takes. Whatever energy, funding, to make this team successful," a 41-year-old Cuban says in the clip.

When he first became the owner of the team, Cuban knew he had a lot to learn.

"If you look at winning teams in the NBA, there has been a level of continuity to all of them. So, my focus is not going to be okay let's go in there and make immediate changes, my focus is going to be, let's go in there and learn. Let's see how things are operating and what's working and what's not working," Cuban says in 2000.

It was the first private company he did not found himself that he invested in, he tells CNBC Make It.

"Just like Broadcast.com and other businesses before that, it is time to go to work," Cuban said in 2000. "And it's time to really focus on the things I need to do and first is learning, getting fans into the arena and getting people excited and I think we are making significant progress there."