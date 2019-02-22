Meet the 20-year-old college sophomore who could win an Oscar

So how did a college student become part of an Oscar-nominated film?

It starts about six years ago with a homegrown project spearheaded by students, teachers, and parents at Sliney's high school, Oakwood School, a progressive institution in North Hollywood.

While a freshman at the school, Sliney joined the Girls Learn International club, whose members then took a field trip to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, where they learned about the taboo of menstruation in other cultures, which often prevents girls from attending school or forces them to drop out.

Sliney and the club decided to do something about it.

They learned that Indian social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham had created a machine that could produce inexpensive feminine hygiene products, which would give women in rural villages access to cheap, reliable menstrual pads instead of relying on pieces of cloth.

So they began fundraising to purchase one of these machines, creating The Pad Project, a non-profit that Sliney and others continue to manage today.

With the help of Action India, another nonprofit dedicated to women's rights, they were able to purchase such a machine for the women living in a rural village outside Delhi.

But along the way, another idea emerged. Why not raise awareness of the issue and drive donations to The Pad Project with a short documentary?

The Oakwood parents, many of whom work in Hollywood, suggested the project and encouraged them to find a professional director. Rayka Zehtabchi, a recent graduate of the University of Southern California's film school, was approached and told The Philadelphia Inquirer that she "was totally moved and wanted to jump in."