Meet the 20-year-old college sophomore who could win an Oscar

While most of her classmates will spend Sunday night watching the Academy Awards from their dorm rooms, University of Pennsylvania sophomore Claire Sliney will be watching live from her seat at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles alongside Hollywood's top stars as she anxiously waits to hear a certain name called out.
At only 20 years old, Sliney could win an Oscar for her work as an executive producer of a 26-minute short documentary called "Period. End of Sentence." The film, released by Netflix this month, details the menstruation stigma girls in India face, as well as the efforts made by a non-profit Sliney helped co-found in high school to address the issue.
In an interview with her university, Sliney says she was screaming, jumping up and down, and then in tears when she saw the nomination announcement on Jan. 22 because she was so overwhelmed with excitement.