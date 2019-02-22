Spike Lee, Lady Gaga and 5 others who could make history at the Oscars

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Hannah Beachler, production designer, poses for a picture in West Hollywood, California, on February 22, 2018.
Hannah Beachler is the production designer behind "Black Panther" and the magical world of Wakanda.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Beachler is the first woman ever to serve as a production designer on a Marvel film and is the first African-American to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Production Design.
"It means a lot and there are so many different layers to it," she tells the Los Angeles Times. "Sometimes I walk down the street and stop and do a dance. I wake up some mornings and think about it and have tears in my eyes about the whole thing and what it means to me."
She continues, "You want to be at the top of your field, and I feel like an award like this, recognition like this, puts you there. And then the idea that I'm the first African-American — in 91 years — to be nominated for such a craft is sort of mind-boggling. Like, it is 2019."
