Forbes' ranking includes extracurricular earnings. Most of Clooney's earnings actually came from his tequila company, which he sold to Diageo for as much as $1 billion, rather than from onscreen gigs.

Still, a Hollywood pay gap very much persists, even for A-listers.

"Women, in general, are making four-fifths at best," Oscar-winner Emma Stone said of the Hollywood gender pay gap in a conversation with Out Magazine in 2017. "In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. ... That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily — that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'"

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has brought up the same issue. "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," she said in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire "In Hollywood we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

Although some defenders of the system point out that the disparity could be chalked up to the fact that more men star in profitable action and superhero franchises, women often make less even in romantic comedies. Portman, for example, says she was paid three times less than her male co-star Ashton Kutcher for the 2011 movie "No Strings Attached."

"I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain," the star continues, "but the disparity is crazy."