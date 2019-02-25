Meet the women who made Oscar history for their work on 'Black Panther'

The 91st Academy Awards was one of the most diverse to date, with a record number of women and African-Americans taking home trophies for their work.

Among those who made history were Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler, who won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, respectively. Both were recognized for their work in "Black Panther," and each is the the first African-American to win in their category.

In their acceptance speeches, Carter and Beachler each thanked "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler for not only creating the groundbreaking Marvel film, but for also believing in their abilities to help bring the story to life.

"I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler, who not only made me a better designer and storyteller, but a better person," said Beachler, who accepted the award alongside set decorator Jay Hart.

Beachler, who previously worked with Coogler on "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed," continued, saying, "I stand here because this man offered me a different perspective of life. He offered me a safe space, was patient and gave me air, humanity and brotherhood."