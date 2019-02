While it is easy to be critical of ourselves, we need to appreciate the hard work we do and the positive impact it has. When we are passionate about our daily pursuits and set aside time to stretch our creative muscles, we can experience more fulfillment. If you identify your motivating triggers, appreciate little tasks and take a long walk, you will be amazed by all the great ideas that come to you.

Elle Kaplan is the founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the chief investment officer and founder of LexION Alpha.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: