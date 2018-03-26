Former Google career coach shares the easy morning routine that will make you more successful

Although every stage of Blake's morning routine helps set her up for success, meditating is the single most important step. "It is the best thing I can do for my day and it helps me feel calm, grateful, grounded, strategic and creative," according to Blake.

She started meditating for about ten minutes a day but quickly increased her meditation time after realizing that it was "actually the most important thing I could do in a day, not something to be squeezed in," she writes. "It dissolves problems much more quickly than churning through them all day with my mind."

Blake also makes sure to prioritize a full night's rest. She notes that a lack of sleep negatively impacts her productivity and effectiveness, which in turn hurts her work. In addition, poor sleep habits are unsustainable. "Success, to me, has as much to do with how I run my business and my life as it does what I choose to work on," she writes.

By following a morning routine that focuses on her health, Blake says that she can be her most energetic and creative self. She adds, "I came to adopt the motto, 'Your body is your business,' and I make my physical health and vitality a top priority."

