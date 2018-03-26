Former Google career coach shares the easy morning routine that will make you more successful

How you start your mornings sets the tone for the rest of the day. That's according to former Google career coach and job strategist Jenny Blake, who reveals in her book "My Morning Routine: How Successful People Start Everyday Inspired" that she's stuck to the same morning routine for the last six years.
Blake aims for seven to nine hours of sleep, which allows her to wake up around 6 a.m. If she's had less sleep, she'll get up closer to 8 a.m. Once she's awake, she sits in bed reading nonfiction books for nearly two hours or until the sun comes up. She then meditates for 20 to 45 minutes depending on the day. Sometimes, she goes for a quick run just to get some fresh air and increase her endorphins.