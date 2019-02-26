Warren Buffett wants 90 percent of his wealth to go to this one investment after he's gone

Despite his legendary stock-picking abilities, Warren Buffett remains a staunch supporter of index funds. He favors them over most other investing options.

The Oracle of Omaha even said he's instructed the trustee in charge of his estate to invest 90 percent of his money into the S&P 500 for his wife after he dies, Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick in an exclusive interview on "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"There's been no better bet than America," he says.

Here's why Buffett's favorite investment can be a smart choice for almost anyone, especially those who are new to the market.