Landing in your return destination on a Monday and heading straight to the office can be challenging. It might take a couple days for your body to adjust, and you'll have to sit through meetings feeling tired and unfocused.
Instead, consider traveling over the weekend so you can give yourself more time to recover from a long journey. This way, you can start your work week feeling more refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to perform at your best.
Deepak Chopra is the co-author of "The Healing Self," founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Kabir Sehgal is a New York Times best-selling author. He is a former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal are the co-creators of Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.
