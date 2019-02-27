Bill Gates shares his biggest splurges, including 'a trampoline room' in his house

Shortly after Microsoft went public in 1986, Bill Gates became the youngest billionaire in the world at age 31. Today, at 63, he's worth nearly $100 billion.

During his "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit on Monday, a user asked, "What's the most 'treat yo self' rich guy thing that you do?"

Two big ticket items came to mind, Gates said. "I have a nice house. It includes a trampoline room," he wrote, admitting that it "seems kind of over the top but my kids love using it to work off their excess energy."

And "the other thing is that I sometimes use [is] a private jet," he continued. "It does help me do my Foundation work but again it is a very privileged thing to have." Gates, who remained CEO of Microsoft until 2000, now, with his wife Melinda, helps run what is said to be the world's largest private foundation.

He is far from the only billionaire to splurge on a private plane. Mark Cuban, John Paul DeJoria and Tilman Fertitta have all made the same investment.

"Honestly, when I first really made a lot of money, I bought a plane," Cuban told Money in a 2017 interview. "That was my all-time goal because the asset I value the most is time, and that bought me time."

Fertitta, who bought a private jet at age 35, has a similar outlook. "It's how I do everything I do, being able to leave when I want to leave, go home when I want to go home," the owner and CEO of Fertitta Entertainment tells CNBC Make It. "I could not cover near as much ground [without it]."

