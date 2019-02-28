Job seekers, forget recruiters and hiring managers. There's a new gatekeeper standing between you and your dream job that you need to please first.

Three-fourths of all resumes never even get seen by human eyes, according to a study from job search services firm Preptel. Instead, they're scanned by a piece of software, known as an applicant tracking system, or "ATS." Depending on how highly this machine ranks your resume, you could be first in line for an interview or buried so far down the list recruiters never find you.

More than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies use an ATS to streamline the recruiting process and keep up with the thousands of applications received weekly, but plenty of smaller employers have embraced the tool too, according to data collected by Jobscan.

So if you want to get hired, you'll need to beat these bots.

Thankfully, that's not hard to do. It just requires tweaking your resume to deliver exactly what the software system's been programmed to search for — and nothing it hasn't been told to want.