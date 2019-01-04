25% of Americans plan to look for a new job in 2019—here's exactly what your resume should look like

Sending out one generic resume to all job postings won't cut it in 2019.

"You need to tailor your resume to each specific job you're applying to," says Vicki Salemi, career expert with Monster. "Save the job description and look at the lingo the employer is using. You want to include words within your resume that match the keywords they chose to use, it shows the employer you understand what they do and need."

This doesn't mean you need to start from scratch each time, but rather look for ways to subtly mimic the employer's language. If they stress negotiation skills, include a brief mention of your ability in the summary statement. Reorder the bullets underneath your job titles to mimic the order of qualifications the employer gave. For instance, if one of the first things a job ad stresses is managing a team, then any experience you have in that area should take the top bullet.

"Jobs today want so much specialization that using one generic resume won't be as interesting to whoever is reading," says Cohen.

It will also help you get past an applicant tracking system, which is programmed to look for certain keywords and qualifications and weed out irrelevant or weak applicants. The more closely you mirror the job listing, the more likely your application won't be rejected in this initial stage.

For help understanding what keywords to incorporate into your resume, Augustine suggests finding three to five listings describing the role you want and then pasting that text into a free online word cloud generator.

"The words that appear in the biggest font are the ones you should be incorporating into your resume, assuming, you do have those skills," says Augustine.