The 10 best countries for women to work abroad

Ever thought about starting over in a new city, or country? Now might be the time.

Expat resource site InterNations took a look at some of the top countries where women seem to be most satisfied with their careers, surveying more than 8,000 women as part of its Expat Insider 2018 report. To come up with the rankings, InterNations looked only at the countries that had a sample size of at least 31 survey participants, factoring in responses to questions around career prospects, work-life balance and job security.

Taking the top spot is the Czech Republic, where 73 percent of women say they are satisfied with career prospects, 79 percent are satisfied with work-life balance and 78 percent are satisfied with job security.

Take a look below at the top 10 countries you should consider moving to if you're a woman who wants to boost her professional prospects by working abroad.