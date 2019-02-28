VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

The 10 best countries for women to work abroad

Prague, Czech Republic
Sylvain Sonnet | Getty Images
Ever thought about starting over in a new city, or country? Now might be the time.

Expat resource site InterNations took a look at some of the top countries where women seem to be most satisfied with their careers, surveying more than 8,000 women as part of its Expat Insider 2018 report. To come up with the rankings, InterNations looked only at the countries that had a sample size of at least 31 survey participants, factoring in responses to questions around career prospects, work-life balance and job security.

Taking the top spot is the Czech Republic, where 73 percent of women say they are satisfied with career prospects, 79 percent are satisfied with work-life balance and 78 percent are satisfied with job security.

Take a look below at the top 10 countries you should consider moving to if you're a woman who wants to boost her professional prospects by working abroad.

10. Australia

Restaurant and cafe goers fill the Centre Place lane in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Career prospects: 65 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 70 percent satisfied

Job security: 64 percent satisfied

9. Malta

Sailing boats on Senglea marina in Grand Bay, Valetta, Malta.
Dado Daniela | Moment | Getty Images
Career prospects: 58 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 70 percent satisfied

Job security: 66 percent satisfied

8. The Netherlands

The OECD expects GDP growth in the Netherlands to remain strong in 2018 and 2019. House prices have recovered and in major cities have surpassed the level reached before the financial crisis. That's a sign of economic sentiment but does make the mortgage market vulnerable.
Tristan Fewings | Getty Images
Career prospects: 58 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 73 percent satisfied

Job security: 68 percent satisfied

7. New Zealand

New Zealand, Auckland, Waitakere Harbour, Elevated View over Devenport towards CBD with Sky Tower at dawn
Doug Pearson | Getty Images
Career prospects: 51 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 78 percent satisfied

Job security: 68 percent satisfied

6. Luxembourg

Cityscape of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Werner Dieterich | Photographer's Choice RF | Getty Images
Career prospects: 56 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 65 percent satisfied

Job security: 70 percent satisfied

5. Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark.
Getty Images
Career prospects: 49 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 82 percent satisfied

Job security: 61 percent satisfied

4. Norway

Norwegian flag in front of the city hall building in Oslo.
@ Didier Marti | Moment | Getty Images
Career prospects: 50 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 75 percent satisfied

Job security: 73 percent satisfied

3. Taiwan

Taipei's city skyline, with the 101 building, viewed from Elephant Hill on October 19, 2017.
Prisma by Dukas | Getty Images
Career prospects: 66 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 77 percent satisfied

Job security: 72 percent satisfied

2. Bahrain

View of Bahrain World Trade Center in Manama, Bahrain
Jane Sweeney | AWL Images | Getty Images
Career prospects: 66 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 76 percent satisfied

Job security: 61 percent satisfied

1. Czech Republic

Sunrise at Charles Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic
Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images
Career prospects: 73 percent satisfied

Work-life balance: 79 percent satisfied

Job security: 78 percent satisfied

