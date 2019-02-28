Put five, eight, 12 or more people together in a room, and it's a crapshoot as to how well they'll function as a team. The larger the group, the more difficult it becomes.

It's a lot like dining out with a bunch of friends. Where to go? Italian? Vegetarian? Steakhouse? Each person has their own appetite, which can make creating a "shared-interest" extremely challenging.

Shared-interest is the lifeblood of teams, and only the most successful companies know how to foster it. But how?

That's exactly what Google wanted to learn in 2012, when it embarked on a quest to discover how to build the "perfect team." The experiment, led by Abeer Dubey, a manager in Google's People Analytics division, was called "Project Aristotle."