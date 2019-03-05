28% of millennials are managers now—here are 5 ways they're changing the office

Millennials are now the most represented generation in the U.S. workforce, with more than a third of all workers belonging to this group.

And as Baby Boomers continue departing the office for retirement, it's clear Gen X won't be able to fill all the open positions they'll leave behind, paving the way for millennial managers to grow beyond the 28 percent who currently hold managerial-level roles, according to Parade. Already another two-thirds of millennials intend to hold a leadership position within the next decade.

Millennials managers aren't just taking on low-level management positions or only overseeing the work of other millennials. A study by Future Workplace shows that a growing number of Millennials are managing Gen X and Baby Boomer professionals, with 83 percent of workers saying they've seen this within their office. A survey by Upwork, a company that pairs businesses with freelancers, found that 48 percent of millennial managers are director-level or higher already.

Here are five ways these newly-minted managers are changing the workplace: